San Francisco

APEC parties welcome global leaders in business, policy to San Francisco

Mayor London Breed and East West Bank CEO Dominic Ng hosted a welcome reception for APEC Business Advisory Council at San Francisco's City Hall on Sunday night.

By Alyssa Goard

NBC Universal, Inc.

Not only are the meetings and press conferences of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit kicking off in San Francisco. But there are also many afterparties for attendees to attend as well.

There was a large party at San Francisco City Hall Sunday night.

The party, hosted by Mayor London Breed and Dominic Ng, the CEO of East West Bank was a welcome reception for the APEC Business Advisory Council, APEC’s private sector arm.

International dignitaries, California businesses and local leaders were invited to the private event.

Alyssa Goard has the full report in the video above.

