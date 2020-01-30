Apple, Broadcom Told to Pay Caltech $1.1B in Patent Lawsuit

A federal jury has decided that Apple Inc. and Broadcom Inc. must pay $1.1 billion to the California Institute of Technology for infringing on patents.

The Los Angeles panel on Wednesday set damages in a lawsuit that said Broadcom infringed on Caltech's Wi-Fi data transmission patents in computer chips that went into iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and other Apple devices.

Apple is based in Cupertino, and Broadcom's headquarters are in San Jose.

Caltech, based in Pasadena, California, said it's pleased by the decision. Messages to Apple and Broadcom seeking comment weren't immediately returned Wednesday night.