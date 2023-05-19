Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Talks Silicon Valley's Future, A.I.

From social media to the next technological revolution. Inventor and co-founder of Apple, Steve Wozniak says we need to be cautious as A.I. defines the future of the Silicon Valley.

“I see it as another element that will amplify a lot of untruth that we have today with the social web especially, the internet,” he said.

Wozniak was the keynote speaker for the Lincoln Law Center scholarship gala, which was emceed by NBC Bay Area’s Scott McGrew in San Jose.

In an interview with NBC Bay Area's Stephanie Magallon Friday, Wozniak questions whether Twitter will survive after Elon Musk's takeover and criticizes the recent Supreme Court decision that once again shields internet companies from lawsuits over content posted by users.

