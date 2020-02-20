Apple Tries to Block Tell-All Book About Its App Store: Report

Apple reportedly is trying to block the distribution of a former employee's book about its App Store, saying the Germany-based author reveals trade secrets that could harm the company's competitive advantage, according to a report from Business Insider citing German media.

Cupertino-based Apple says the book titled "App Store Confidential" by Tom Sadowski contains "business secrets," and the iPhone maker has reportedly asked Sadowski and his publisher to stop deliveries of the book as well as recall all copies in circulation, Business Insider reported.

The Kindle edition of the book was published Feb. 18 and was still for sale on Amazon.com as of Wednesday, the site reported. It appears it's available only in German.

Amazon's description of the book says it explains how an App Store app succeeds and offers Do's and Don'ts for working with Apple. It also details Sadowski's experiences in the app business as well as meetings with Apple CEO Tim Cook, according to Business Insider.

Sadowski's LinkedIn profile shows he was head of the App Store for Germany, Austria and Switzerland from 2014 to 2019. Before that, he was a leader in Apple's iTunes Marketing department from 2009 to 2014.

Apple told Business Insider it fired Sadowski.