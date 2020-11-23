Apple Exec Indicted in Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office Bribery Scheme: DA

An alleged bribery scheme involving officers with the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits grew wider Monday as the District Attorney revealed that Apple's head of security also has been indicted.

District Attorney Jeff Rosen said during a news conference that Santa Clara County Undersheriff Rick Sung, who was indicted last week, and sheriff's Capt. James Jensen, also previously indicted, held back a conceal-carry permit to Apple's head of security Thomas Moyer until the Cupertino-based company donated $70,000 worth of iPads.

Sung and Jensen have bee charged with felony bribery, Rosen said. Sung has been placed on administrative leave.

Sung's attorney Chuck Smith on Monday said: "This is a stain on his reputation and the work he’s devoted himself to, so we intend to defeat it and remove this stain from his name."

Moyer's attorney also released a statement Monday in response to the charges against him, saying in part, "Tom Moyer is innocent of the charges filed against him. … Ultimately, this case is about a long, bitter and very public dispute between the Sata Clara County Sheriff and the District Attorney, and Tom is collateral damage to thet dispute."

In another indictment, a concealed-carry license was withheld from insurance broker Harpreet Chadha until Sung managed to extract from Chadha a promise of $6,000 worth of luxury box seat tickets to a San Jose Sharks hockey game at SAP Center on Valentine’s Day 2019, Rosen said. Sheriff Laurie Smith’s family members and some of her biggest political supporters held a celebration of her re-election as Sheriff in Harpreet Chadha’s luxury suite.

No charges have been brought against Smith.