Apple’s Invitation-Only Campus Tour Sparks Controversy in Cupertino

Cupertino is facing a case of the haves and have nots.

Apple was trying to send a little goodwill to its neighbors by offering an invitation-only tour of their "spaceship" campus this weekend. But it appears their definition of neighbors is not matching up with the community, and many longtime residents are feeling disappointed and hurt.

The tech giant sent a limited number of invites out for a neighborhood open house, thanking residents for their support of the new campus.

"I think some neighbors were confused or upset that they didn't get one, but personally I'm fine," resident Michelle Yeo said.

Cupertino resident Marilyn Chi said Apple should open the event to everyone.

Apple said it invited the closest neighbors, but did not provide details on how they were chosen or how many were invited.