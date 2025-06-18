Bay Area barbecue chain Armadillo Willy's closes all but 1 restaurant

A Bay Area barbecue chain is closing all but one of its restaurants.

Armadillo Willy’s BBQ has decided to shutter three of its four current locations – Santa Clara, San Jose and Sunnyvale – after having closed its Dublin and Los Altos restaurants earlier this year.

The chain's San Mateo restaurant on Bridgepointe Parkway is the only one that remains open.

Armadillo Willy’s was founded in Cupertino back in 1983.