Pickup Truck Taken During Armed Carjacking on Bay Bridge; Suspect at Large

Authorities are searching for a suspect who carjacked someone at gunpoint on the Bay Bridge Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.
The carjacking happened at about 11:45 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 west of Treasure Island, according to the CHP.
The suspect took a white Chevrolet Colorado with California license plate number 95222P2 and continued driving eastbound into the Oakland area, the CHP said.
The suspect is described as a possible male in their mid-30s. They are considered armed and dangerous, the CHP said.
If people spot the pickup truck, they're asked to call 911. They should not engage the suspect, the CHP said.