Bay Bridge

Pickup Truck Taken During Armed Carjacking on Bay Bridge; Suspect at Large

By NBC Bay Area staff

Bay Bridge.
NBC Bay Area

Authorities are searching for a suspect who carjacked someone at gunpoint on the Bay Bridge Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The carjacking happened at about 11:45 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 west of Treasure Island, according to the CHP.

The suspect took a white Chevrolet Colorado with California license plate number 95222P2 and continued driving eastbound into the Oakland area, the CHP said.

The suspect is described as a possible male in their mid-30s. They are considered armed and dangerous, the CHP said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If people spot the pickup truck, they're asked to call 911. They should not engage the suspect, the CHP said.

This article tagged under:

Bay BridgeSan FranciscoOaklandCalifornia Highway Patrolcarjacking
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us