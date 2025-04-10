Armed suspect follows victim from East Bay bank, robs them of $500

Hercules police issued multiple safety reminders Thursday after a victim was robbed of cash at gunpoint by a suspect who followed them from a bank.

The armed robbery happened at about 10 a.m. on April 4 at the intersection of San Pablo and Sycamore avenues, according to police.

The victim, a male, had gone to a bank and pulled out $500 in cash, police said. He walked out of the bank carrying the cash in an envelope, got in his car and drove away.

An older, champagne-colored Lexus later pulled up next to the victim's car, according to police. A male got out of the front passenger seat and held a gun up to the victim. The suspect said he saw the victim walk out of the bank with an envelope in hand and demanded the money. The victim handed the cash over.

The suspect hopped back into his car and drove off. The vehicle was last seen heading northbound on San Pablo Avenue, police said.

Police provided the following description for the suspect: approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, 230 pounds, wearing a black jacket and a bandana around his face.

Police also shared the following safety reminders in hopes of preventing similar incidents from happening in the future:

Do not exit a bank with a visible envelope or cash in hand

Be aware of your surroundings and remain vigilant to anyone who may be watching you

If you think someone may be watching you, go back into the bank and call the police department's non-emergency dispatch number (510-724-1111 for Hercules)

If you do leave the bank and get into a vehicle, lock your doors and remain aware of your surroundings

Be alert to any vehicle that may be following you, and exercise caution while navigating to a safe location such as a police department