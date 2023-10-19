Walnut Creek

Police investigate after two people robbed at gunpoint near Walnut Creek shopping center

By Pete Suratos

NBC Universal, Inc.

Residents are raising concerns in Walnut Creek after two people were robbed Wednesday night near the Plaza Escuela Shopping Center. This comes as police continue to search for the suspects.

Walnut Creek police say that two men wearing hoodies and masks approached two victims who were having dinner in the area, pointing a handgun and demanding possessions.

The suspects eventually fled the scene in a white sedan, carrying two additional male suspects. Police say they were no injuries to the victim.

The incident comes two weeks after police stopped an attempted burglary at the Louis Vuitton store, which involved 15 suspects.

Walnut Creek Mayor Cindy Silva released the following statement:

“I’ve lived in Walnut Creek for decades, the high level of public safety is one of the many reasons people are attracted to live here.

What our residents and visitors should know is, as we have holiday shopping, dining and special events right around the corner, walnut creek’s police department is going to devote even more resources to keeping people safe.

Regarding the specific incident that happened Wednesday night, the most important takeaway is that no one was hurt.”

