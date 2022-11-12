San Pablo

Armed Suspects Hold Up San Pablo Jewelry Store: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police are investigating a jewelry store robbery in San Pablo.

The incident happened Saturday evening at the San Pablo Town Center.

Police said multiple people were wearing masks and gloves. They held up workers at gunpoint before getting away with a large amount of jewelry.

No word yet on the value of what was stolen and if anyone was hurt.

NBC Bay Area has a crew at the scene, working to gather information.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

