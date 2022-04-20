Armed Thieves Rob Mountain Bikers in the Oakland Hills

Armed thieves are targeting mountain bikers in the Oakland hills, stopping some of them as they ride along trails and stealing their bicycles at gunpoint, authorities said.

The Oakland Police Department said it has responded to three armed robberies in the last month, calling the thefts “an alarming trend," SFGate reported Tuesday.

The East Bay Regional Parks Police Department said it, too, has responded to an armed robbery of a cyclist in the Oakland hills.

In one robbery on March 29, a woman was riding her mountain bike in the Oakland Hills when three thieves approached her on a trail that runs along Skyline Boulevard and demanded that she turn over her bike while one of them pointed a gun in her face.

Two days later, two riders were seated in a car parked near a trail in Joaquin Miller Park when two robbers removed a mountain bike from the back of the car, police said. One of the riders exited the vehicle and was met by a thief pointing a gun in his face.

In another robbery on April 6, a car stopped alongside two people riding their mountain bikes on Skyline Boulevard near the Sequoia Bayview Trail. Two armed people hopped out of the vehicle and demanded the bikes. The thieves then loaded the bikes into their car and took off, police said.

Later that same day, the East Bay Regional Parks Police Department said it responded to a robbery within the Clyde Woolridge Staging Area at the corner of Skyline and Grass Valley Road that they believe is related to the thefts being investigated by Oakland police.

“The department remains vigilant of the numerous incidents occurring in Oakland and urges you to be aware of your surroundings at all times,” Oakland police said. “Don’t be distracted by your electronic devices. Do not resist. Property can be replaced.”