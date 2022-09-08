Armored Truck Driver Shot, Killed Outside San Leandro Kaiser Was Ambushed: Police

San Leandro police say the armored truck driver who was shot and killed following an incident outside the Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center, was ambushed as he walked out of the hospital with a bag of cash.

Police say the suspect appeared to have followed the guard, a Vallejo man in his 60s, inside the hospital for a bit and then came back outside and waited, ultimately shooting the guard at close range before stealing the money bag.

"If you’re watching the video, it looks like he just walked up behind him and shot him in the back of the neck or upper back or head area," said Matthew Barajas with the San Leandro Police Department.

The shooting occurred just before noon Wednesday. The wounded guard was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

The police department has offered its condolences to the guard's family. The guard, whose name has not been released, had been in critical condition.

The guard worked for GardaWorld Security for 40 years. In a statement, GardaWorld told NBC Bay Area, "we are focusing on deploying the necessary resources to support our people. We are also working closely with the authorities to help them apprehend the perpetrator(s) of this violent and cowardly attack."

Police pledged to find the person responsible for the shooting.

"I just want them to know that when I say relentless, I mean it," Barajas said. "Our detectives will not put this case down until we have better news, and hopefully that news is an arrest."

While the video shows one suspect, police say more may have been involved.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the SLPD at (510) 577-2740.

Bay City News contributed to the report.