Arrest Made in Amber Alert Toddler Abduction Out of Sunnyvale: Police

Police arrested a 29-year-old woman Sunday night in the abduction of a Sunnyvale toddler that prompted an Amber Alert, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

Luong Tammy Huynh was arrested at her San Jose home on suspicion of kidnapping and other charges after police say she stole a vehicle with 1-year-old Jacob Jardine inside early Sunday morning.

The crime prompted police to issue a Bay Area-wide Amber Alert.

Jacob was later found safe in the 2008 Buick Enclave, and officers also found surveillance video implicating Huynh as the suspect, police said.

Huynh returned to her residence on Florence Avenue in San Jose at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, where she was detained by San Jose officers, police said. Sunnyvale officers responded and arrested Huynh.

Huynh was booked into Santa Clara County jail on charges of kidnapping, child endangerment and vehicle theft, police said.