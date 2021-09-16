Arrest Made in Sept. 6 Downtown San Jose Homicide: Police

San Jose police last weekend arrested a 25-year-old man in a Sept. 6 homicide in the downtown area, the police department said Thursday.

Sherman Smith of San Jose was arrested last Saturday after detectives determined he was the primary suspect in the death of a man who was found suffering from a traumatic injury in the 200 block of East Santa Clara Street, police said.

Smith was booked into jail on the homicide charge.

The identity of the victim was not provided and will be released by the Santa Clara County coroner pending family notification.

It was the 25th homicide in the Bay Area's largest city this year, police said.