San Bruno

Police arrest man after alleged break-in leads to standoff in San Bruno

By Bay City News

San Bruno police arrested a man Sunday who barricaded himself into a home for several hours after allegedly breaking in shortly before dawn. 

Officers responded to a residential burglary in progress at 5:55 a.m. in the area of Poplar and Jenevein avenues.  

Police said in a statement they were able to safely evacuate the residents and contain the suspect inside. The standoff lasted several hours until police were able to gain the suspect's compliance and safely detain him without any injuries to the suspect or officers.

