Man arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into Alameda County jail

Last year, someone in custody at the Santa Rita Jail received a card that tested positive for meth which was intercepted by a narcotics K-9

By Katy St. Clair | Bay City News

Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.
A months-long investigation into the sender of a greeting card to Santa Rita Jail laced with methamphetamine has led to the arrest of an Oakland man suspected of drug dealing, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives believe the card was sent by Dominic Lucero, 47. On June 3, his residence in Oakland was searched.
Deputies allegedly seized 232 grams of meth, 41 grams of fentanyl, 24.9 grams of cocaine, 2.7 grams of heroin, a spray bottle containing liquid meth, three firearms (including one allegedly linked to a felony case in Colorado), and $4,301 in cash.

Lucero was arrested and booked into Santa Rita on suspicion of multiple felonies, including possession of narcotics for sale, second-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, grand theft, bringing drugs into a jail, and several weapons violations, including being a felon in possession of a firearm.

