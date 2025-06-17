19-year-old arrested for allegedly vandalizing San Francisco's Pink Triangle

San Francisco police on Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old city resident for allegedly vandalizing the Pink Triangle Pride display.

Officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. to the Twin Peaks area and found the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Lester Bamacajeronimo, "actively defacing" the Pink Triangle, police said.

Officers chased after Bamacajeronimo on foot and eventually arrested him, police said, adding that "evidence of vandalism tools" was found at the scene.

Charges against Bamacajeronimo were pending, police said.

"This vandalism is unacceptable in our city and the San Francisco Police Department condemns this act," police said in a statement. "San Francisco's Pink Triangle is a powerful symbol of our city's commitment to supporting LGBT rights and commemorates to victims of the past. We stand united with our LGBT community this month and every month as we continue the fight for equality."