San Jose

Gilroy man, 4 juveniles arrested in San Jose home invasion, shooting

Police recover five handguns, including one so-called "ghost gun" and four unregistered firearms

By Stephen Ellison

sjpd-generic-2015-2
NBC Bay Area

A 20-year-old Gilroy man and four juveniles were arrested last week in a San Jose home invasion and attempted homicide that occurred last month, SJPD said Tuesday.

Evan Haley was arrested on July 18 in Santa Clara in connection with the June 11 crimes, police said.

On the day of the crime, San Jose officers responded to the 100 block of Bendorf Drive and found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital and stabilized.

San Jose detectives identified Haley and four minors as the suspects, and they obtained arrest warrants and search warrants for their homes, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

In the home searches, police recovered five handguns, including one so-called ghost gun and four unregistered guns; extended magazines; drum magazines; and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Haley was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of home invasion and attempted homicide. The juveniles were arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall, police said.

Anyone with information about these cases or similar cases should contact Detective Yee of the San José Police Robbery Unit via email: 4342@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166. Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us