Gilroy man, 4 juveniles arrested in San Jose home invasion, shooting

A 20-year-old Gilroy man and four juveniles were arrested last week in a San Jose home invasion and attempted homicide that occurred last month, SJPD said Tuesday.

Evan Haley was arrested on July 18 in Santa Clara in connection with the June 11 crimes, police said.

On the day of the crime, San Jose officers responded to the 100 block of Bendorf Drive and found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital and stabilized.

San Jose detectives identified Haley and four minors as the suspects, and they obtained arrest warrants and search warrants for their homes, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

In the home searches, police recovered five handguns, including one so-called ghost gun and four unregistered guns; extended magazines; drum magazines; and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Haley was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of home invasion and attempted homicide. The juveniles were arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall, police said.

Anyone with information about these cases or similar cases should contact Detective Yee of the San José Police Robbery Unit via email: 4342@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166. Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.