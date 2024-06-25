Bay Bridge

Arrests made in illegal sideshow on the Bay Bridge, CHP says

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The California Highway Patrol said on Monday that they made some arrests following an illegal sideshow on the Bay Bridge over the weekend.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound span of the bridge.

Video of the incident showed hundreds of spectators watching cars doing donuts on the bridge and people setting off fireworks.

The sideshow caused a traffic backup as all lanes were stopped on the freeway for about 30 minutes. The crowds later dispersed.

The CHP said its helicopter crew flew over the crowd only to have people point lasers at them. They added they did make some arrests including DUI, reckless driving and vehicle theft.

Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the sideshow are being asked to contact CHP's San Francisco office at (415) 276-5300.

