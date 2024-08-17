2 arrested after police find assault rifle, ‘ghost gun' manufacturing equipment in Santa Rosa

Police arrested two Santa Rosa residents after allegedly finding guns, ammunition and what appeared to be 'ghost gun' manufacturing equipment in their home on Thursday, according to a press release from later that day.

Detectives from the Santa Rosa Police Department's Gang Crimes Team searched the residence on the 800 Block of Yuba Drive in Southwest Santa Rosa under a warrant, with the help of the department's Special Enforcement and Downtown Enforcement Teams.

Officers found a short barreled assault rifle, a 5.7x28mm handgun, ammunition, two manufactured polymer 80 handgun lower receivers, a 3D printer, Dremel drill equipment and two polymer 80 lower receiver jigs during their search.

The 3D printer, Dremel drill equipment and polymer 80 lower receiver jigs are commonly used to make polymer 80 handguns, or "ghost guns," according to the press release.

A 26-year-old male resident was arrested on suspicion of possession of precursor firearm parts, possession of an assault rifle, offer for sale of an assault rifle and unlicensed sale of an assault rifle.

An 18-year-old male resident was charged with possession of an assault rifle, offer for sale of an assault rifle and possession of firearm by a prohibited person.