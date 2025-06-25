6 teen boys, 2 women arrested in connection with South Bay crime spree

San Jose police have arrested six teen boys and two women in connection with a monthslong crime spree that included several burglaries and car thefts, the department announced Tuesday.

The alleged commercial burglaries, vehicle thefts, assault and attempted carjackings happened between last December and March, police said. In several instances, a group of armed suspects stole vehicles and subsequently used those stolen vehicles to break into businesses, either by ramming into storefronts directly or using a chain tied to the vehicles to rip off the doors of businesses, before stealing various items.

The first crime connected to the group was a burglary that occurred on the morning of December 24 at a business in the 2300 block of Almaden Road, according to police. Four suspects rammed a vehicle into the business to get inside, stole various items and fled before officers arrived.

Officers responded to dozens of similar break-in calls over the following weeks, police said.

At about 3 a.m. on March 25, officers responded to a home to investigate two vehicle thefts. Multiple suspects stole the vehicles from the victim's property and fled before police showed up.

Roughly 15 minutes later, police received word of an attempted carjacking nearby. The suspects shattered one of the vehicle's windows, causing an alarm to sound. When the victim confronted the suspects, they pulled out guns and threatened to shoot before fleeing the scene in three vehicles, police said.

Officers located the two stolen vehicles about 25 minutes later in downtown and tried to pull the drivers over, but the suspects sped off. Officers did not chase after them.

One of the stolen vehicles was later found on a Highway 101 on-ramp, police said. Two suspects took off on foot. One of the suspects, a juvenile, was detained. The other suspect pulled out a gun while being chased, forcing the officer to take cover.

Shortly after 4 a.m., police again spotted suspects fleeing in multiple vehicles. The suspects intentionally rammed a police vehicle in an attempt to get away, police said. Two more suspects, both juveniles, were taken into custody following a short foot chase.

Over the course of their investigation, San Jose police learned that Santa Clara police were also looking into similar crimes in their city. San Jose detectives took over the investigation and identified six juvenile suspects in total – all boys ranging in age from 14 to 16.

Authorities obtained arrest warrants for the three juvenile suspects still on the loose and took them into custody on June 17, police said. Two women who are related to two of the juvenile suspects were also taken into custody for attempting to discard evidence, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to police.

While searching homes connected to the suspects, detectives found a loaded magazine, ski masks, key fobs, an onboard diagnostics reader, several replica firearms, ammunition and steel chains, police said.

"It's our job to raise the next generation to be responsible, respectful members of society, not to exploit them for a quick buck or turn a blind eye when they go off track," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said.