Here's What to Know About Artificial Intelligence Artwork

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Artificial intelligence exploded over the last few days and has been a trending item after a wave of people began using the technology to create artwork.

But these images come with a lot more than a price tag. The tech is raising big concerns like what happens if one of the AI generators are giving wrong answers or doing the work for you?

NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman has a warning for anyone looking to create AI artwork. View his full report in the video player above.

