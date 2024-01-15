artificial intelligence

IMF warns artificial intelligence to hit almost 40% of jobs worldwide

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new study predicts nearly 40% of all global jobs could be affected by artificial intelligence.

The study comes from the International Monetary Fund, which also warned high-income economies face greater risks than emerging markets and low-income countries.

The Washington, D.C.-based institution on Sunday assessed the potential impact of AI on the global labor market and found that, in most cases, the technology is likely to worsen overall inequality.

Scott Budman breaks it all down in the video report above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

View CNBC's coverage here.

California Jan 9

Can AI improve traffic in California?

news 4 hours ago

Microsoft brings Copilot AI assistant to small businesses and launches a premium tier for individuals

news Jan 12

Companies want to move fast with AI adoption, but see plenty of speedbumps

This article tagged under:

artificial intelligence
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us