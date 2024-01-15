IMF warns artificial intelligence to hit almost 40% of jobs worldwide

A new study predicts nearly 40% of all global jobs could be affected by artificial intelligence.

The study comes from the International Monetary Fund, which also warned high-income economies face greater risks than emerging markets and low-income countries.

The Washington, D.C.-based institution on Sunday assessed the potential impact of AI on the global labor market and found that, in most cases, the technology is likely to worsen overall inequality.

Scott Budman breaks it all down in the video report above.

