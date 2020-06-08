Artwork Inspired By Bay Area George Floyd Protests By NBC Bay Area staff • Published 2 hours ago • Updated 16 mins ago Murals are popping up across the Bay Area inspired by the demonstrations happening in the region and across the nation. Here's a look at some of the artwork. 14 photos 1/14 A pedestrian wearing a protective mask walks past a mural painted on temporary plywood window coverings in Oakland, California, U.S., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. In the past few days, hundreds of Bay Area looters have made off with food, clothing, electronics and even dozens of cars all within minutes, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images 2/14 Fresh flowers are arranged in front of a mural depicting George Floyd in Oakland, California, U.S., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Melissa Colorado A mural in Oakland for Brianna Noble, who rode her horse during a George Floyd protest held in the city. 4/14 Joe Rosato Jr. Artist Aamber Newsome paints a mural on the front of a gym in Oakland's downtown. 5/14 OAKLAND, CA – MAY 30: A man walks past a new mural in memoriam of late George Floyd painted on the boarded up windows at Somar Bar and Lounge in Oakland, Calif., during the second night of protests over George Floyd's death by the Minneapolis police on Saturday, May 30, 2020. (Ray Chavez/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images) 6/14 An artist paints a mural on a piece of plywood attached to a storefront window in Oakland, California, U.S., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. 7/14 SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 1: Protesters take a photograph graffiti with the name of George Floyd along S. 3rd St. during a protest of the killing of George Floyd in downtown San Jose, Calif., on Monday, June 1, 2020. (Nhat V. Meyer/Digital First Media/The Mercury News via Getty Images) 8/14 A mural painted on the floor of the Frank Ogawa Plaza is pictured during a "Sit Out the Curfew" protest against the death of George Floyd who died in Minneapolis on May 25 whilst in police custody, in downtown Oakland, California on June 3, 2020. (Photo by Philip Pacheco / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images) 9/14 Joe Rosato Jr. Buildings along Broadway in downtown Oakland are covered in murals reflecting the Black Lives Matter movement and the death of George Floyd. 10/14 Demonstrators attend a "Sit Out the Curfew" protest against the death of George Floyd who died on May 25 in Minneapolis whilst in police custody, along a street in Oakland, California on June 3, 2020. (Photo by Philip Pacheco / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images) 11/14 A mural of George Floyd, who died on May 25 whilst in police custody in Minneapolis, is seen in downtown Oakland, California during a "Sit Out the Curfew" protest on June 3, 2020. (Photo by Philip Pacheco / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images) 12/14 A memorial for George Floyd, who died on May 25 whilst in police custody in Minneapolis and other African-Americans killed during police actions, is pictured in downtown Oakland, California during a "Sit Out the Curfew" protest on June 3, 2020. (Photo by Philip Pacheco / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images) 13/14 Joe Rosato Jr. A woman takes a picture of a mural honoring George Floyd in downtown Oakland. 14/14 NBC Bay Area "#BLACK LIVES MATTER" painted on 15th Street in downtown Oakland. 