A's, Las Vegas officials hold groundbreaking on new ballpark

The A's along with city and state officials in Las Vegas are taking a big, symbolic step Monday morning toward opening their future home in Sin City.

Officials were holding a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new state-of-the-art ballpark on the Las Vegas strip. The location is at the site of the former Tropicana Hotel.

The price tag on the new ballpark is now $1.75 billion, and the A's expect to begin playing there starting with the 2028 season.

The A's played their last game at the Oakland Coliseum at the end of the 2024 season and for the next three seasons are playing home games at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento.