A's Las Vegas Ballpark

A's, Las Vegas officials hold groundbreaking on new ballpark

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The A's along with city and state officials in Las Vegas are taking a big, symbolic step Monday morning toward opening their future home in Sin City.

Officials were holding a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new state-of-the-art ballpark on the Las Vegas strip. The location is at the site of the former Tropicana Hotel.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The price tag on the new ballpark is now $1.75 billion, and the A's expect to begin playing there starting with the 2028 season.

The A's played their last game at the Oakland Coliseum at the end of the 2024 season and for the next three seasons are playing home games at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento.

MLB Dec 4, 2024

Construction of A's Las Vegas ballpark expected to take major step as cost rises

MLB Mar 5, 2024

A's release new Las Vegas ballpark renderings for Tropicana site

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

A's Las Vegas Ballpark
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us