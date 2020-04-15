A’s Laureano Provides Meals for Oakland Health Care Workers

A's outfielder Ramón Laureano gave back to the community on Wednesday in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.

He provided hundreds of meals from Brenda's Oakland and Sunnyside Catering and Biscuits to health care workers at Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center and the Oakland Fire Department's 24 stations.

"Oakland has felt like a second home for me since I arrived, so I wanted to do my part and thank those who are keeping us safe every day," Laureano said in an A's press release. "Collectively we are going through tough times, and it is vital that we help each other right now, whether that's providing meals or support for others or by simply staying home and flattening the curve."

photos courtesy of Oakland A's

Laureano's contribution to the local community has been part of the recent efforts to those on the front lines.

Major League Baseball's yearly celebration to honor Robinson has moved to an online experience, but those around the league still felt the legacy the legendary trailblazer left behind.

Other Bay Area athletes are giving back as well during the unprecedented time the coronavirus pandemic has caused the sports world.

A's reliever Liam Hendriks and his wife Kristi, recently provided lunch for 100 Oakland police officers. Liam also personally thanked members of the first responders for keeping the rest of us safe.