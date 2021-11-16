Passing Jogger Rescues Pets From Burning Home in Scotts Valley

A Scotts Valley family is praising a quick-thinking jogger for rescuing their four pets and saving their home from total destruction after a fire broke out earlier this month.

The passing jogger, later identified as Paul Murphy, ran up to the family's front door and rang the doorbell to tell them that their garage was burning, KSBW reported. The family wasn't home at the time, but Murphy was able to get in contact with them via the family's Ring doorbell camera.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Homeowner Courtney Polito gave Murphy a code to get inside. He rushed inside and managed to save the family's two dogs, rabbit and cat, according to KSBW.

Murphy left the home before the family could meet him and thank him.

"I want to give him a hug," Polito told KSBW before learning who he was. "I'll buy him lunch. I'll buy him dinner. I don't know, I want to just thank him so much and let him know how thankful we are. My kids, myself, my husband, we would be devastated if we lost our pets, let alone our home."

Thanks to Murphy's actions, the fire didn't spread beyond the garage, KSBW reported.