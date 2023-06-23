Association of Indo Americans Swades Independence Day Celebration

Join the Association of Indo Americans for the Swades Independence Day celebration at Discovery Meadow Park in Downtown San Jose.

The Association of Indo Americans (AIA) provides a forum to explore the rich heritage of the Indian American Community living in the United States. Their mission is to foster and promote cultural and social interactions among its members and to celebrate and share the rich cultural heritage of the Indian community.

WHEN: Saturday, August 12th from 11 AM- 7 PM

WHERE: Discovery Meadow Park in Downtown San Jose (180 Woz Way)

To learn more, please click here