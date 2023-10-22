At least 1 dead after I-80 crash in Richmond

At least one person is dead after a Sunday morning crash on eastbound Interstate 80 near the E. McDonald Avenue offramp in Richmond, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP website said the crash occurred at around 5:55 a.m. and involved a green box truck. At least two people were trapped inside the vehicle. It's unclear if one or both died.

All lanes of eastbound traffic were halted at 6:07 a.m. before Cutting Boulevard. The incident was listed as a fatal crash at 6:17 a.m.

All lanes were reopened at 9:15 a.m.