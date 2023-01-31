Atherton Moves Forward With Controversial High-Density Housing Project

Atherton officials are moving forward with a controversial plan that would potentially increase housing density in many parts of the town.

Steph and Ayesha Curry are among those who oppose the project, citing privacy could be impacted dramatically. The city council approved the plan late Tuesday.

"This is a tough thing for a community like Atherton to change," Atherton City Manager George Rodericks said. "It's a sea change. We've never had multi-family zoning."

For the Curry family, it would mean a multi-million dollar home on Oakwood Boulevard, adjacent to their home, would be replaced with perhaps a dozen three-story townhomes.

That is why the Curry's wrote a letter asking the town to stand down on approving the project.

Part of the Curry's letter reads "Safety and privacy for us and our kids continues to be our top priority and one of the biggest reasons we chose Atherton as home. There are major concerns in terms of both privacy and safety with three-story townhomes looming directly behind us."

The Currys also asked the town to invest in taller fencing and landscaping to block sight lines into their property if the project is approved.

The approval of the city housing element clears the way for a development, but there is still the public hearing process, which could take up to three years before a building permit would be issued.