Athletics' First Proposed Las Vegas Ballpark Renderings Released

A's release first renderings of proposed Las Vegas ballpark originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Should the A's proposed relocation from Oakland to Las Vegas go through, we now know what their future home could look like.

The A's on Friday released the first renderings of their proposed new Las Vegas ballpark, which would be built on a nine-acre site where the Tropicana currently sits, on the south end of The Strip.

According to the team, the ballpark would seat 30,000 fans and have a partially retractable roof.

"From the minute we stepped onto the Tropicana site nearly two years ago, it was immediately obvious what a fantastic fit it would be for a new A’s ballpark in Las Vegas," A's director of design and owner of Schrock KC Architecture, Brad Schrock, said in a statement released by the team. "The natural orientation of the ballpark creates not only some of the best views and connection to the Las Vegas skyline from the seating bowl but also opens up the ballpark to the corner in a way that creates opportunities for an amazing energetic public space with open and expansive views into the ballpark."

Added A's president Dave Kaval in the statement: "We are excited to share our vision for the A's potential new home. As our first conceptual design, we will continue to refine the look and feel of the ballpark over the next year.

"We hope our project goes beyond a traditional ballpark and serves as a catalyst for community development and engagement. It follows in the footsteps and success of the professional sports teams that come before us, in creating union jobs, stimulating economic growth, and fostering investments in the community. Thanks to the vision of Bally’s and GLPI, we have the opportunity to bring baseball to one of the most energetic locations in Las Vegas. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Nevada Governor, Legislative leaders, Clark County Commissioners, and the Southern Nevada community as we move forward with plans on our new home."

Athletics Renderings of a proposed ballpark in Las Vegas for the Athletics.

The A's proposed move to Southern Nevada isn't a done deal yet, though, as MLB commissioner Rob Manfred pointed out Thursday. Team and state officials have a tentative agreement for a public financing package that would help fund the team's Las Vegas ballpark, but it must be approved by the Nevada legislature, which closes its session June 5. Two-thirds of MLB owners then would have to sign off on the franchise's relocation, potentially at their meeting the following week.

In other words, much needs to happen before renderings become reality.