ATM stolen from San Francisco CVS

Police are investigating a brazen robbery in San Francisco where an ATM machine was stolen from a CVS early Friday morning.

The incident happened at 2:48 a.m. in the 300 block of 32nd Avenue.

According to San Francisco police, their officers from the Richmond Station responded to the incident to investigate the reported burglary. SFPD said there’s five suspects and they all got away.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

CVS released a statement Friday and they said that it’s cooperating with police during the investigation.

As of now, the store is closed to the public because of the damage but plans to reopen as soon as possible.

No arrests have been made so far and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.