How the East Bay is preparing for this storm series, and where to find help

The first arm of a storm system reached the Bay Area on Friday. For many, it's a relief after an unseasonably dry few weeks and the recent fires in Southern California which sparked under very dry conditions.

Bay Area cities and water districts are also on alert for problems this storm could bring.

Tracie Morales, a public information representative with East Bay Municipal Utility District said that this January marks the third-driest year on record in the East Bay.

"So we are so excited and so optimistic to see these rainstorms today," Morales said.

East Bay MUD hopes these storms will top off reservoirs and help fill its system, which provides water for 1.4 million people in Alameda and Contra Costa Counties. Currently, the utility says its reservoirs are 78% full.

Morales said the East Bay MUD team is tracking rain that's expected to fall in the East Bay for the next seven days and beyond.

"And that could really make a dent in our water supply," she noted.

But East Bay MUD is also keeping an eye on heavy storm surges which have been known to increase the wastewater system flow from 50 million gallons to 500 million gallons in a heavy storm.

The utility is also encouraging residents to ensure that the smaller, private pipes connecting their homes to the sewer system (known as "private sewer laterals") are inspected and repaired.

East Bay MUD explained that during a storm like this, when stormwater enters the system through cracks in these pipes, it can strain the treatment plant and "potentially causing the release of partially treated wastewater into San Francisco Bay."

"Our wastewater staff is monitoring the situation, we have extra staff available to help support our operations and we ask homeowners to replace their private sewer lateral lines so that we can prevent this from happening," Morales said.

In Oakland, the Public Works Department spent hours Friday clearing drains and gutters around the city, including at 24th and Wood Streets. Residents who see urgent infrastructure issues during the storms are asked to call 311 from any phone in Oakland or 510-615-5566. You can find more details here from Oakland on preparing for these storms.

Stephanie Egidio in the Livermore City Manager's office said that the city has enhanced its on-call support for Maintenance and Water Resources and has additional staff on stand-by for emergencies. More details from the city on storm preparedness are available here.

East Bay Regional Parks said it's preparing for the storms as well. Jen Vanya, Public Information Specialist with the parks system, said visitors to the parks during and after this storm are asked to "exercise caution and follow all park signage and warnings." Additionally, you can check the status of an individual park before you head out at this link.

Contra Costa County says its Public Works crews have been clearing storm drains, and roadside ditches, as well as monitoring flood control stations. The county is encouraging residents to take proactive steps like checking gutters and nearby storm drains to make sure they're clear of debris. Residents can report issues in unincorporated Contra Costa County like a clogged basin or a fallen tree by going to this link. More resources for preparing for the storm are available here.

In the Tri-Valley, Zone 7 Water agency is monitoring the storm as well. Chris Hentz with Zone 7 said the agency's alert level is at "No Known Risk to the flood protection system" currently.

Local agencies say they have many reasons to continue watching this atmospheric river closely.

Places offering free sandbags

Livermore

The city of Livermore is making free sandbags available at several locations. Community members need to bring their own shovels to fill bags.

Maintenance Service Center: 3500 Robertson Park Road (limit 6 bags/household)

Fire Station 6: 4550 East Avenue (limit 6 bags/household)

Fire Station 8: 5750 Scenic Avenue (limit 6 bags/household)

Zone 7 Water Agency: 100 North Canyons Parkway (limit 10 bags/household)

Oakland

The City of Oakland is providing emergency sandbags (up to 10) and plastic sheeting (up to 20 feet) to Oakland residents and business owners while supplies last. Bring your identification to prove residency.

Municipal Service Center, 7101 Edgewater Drive Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Drainage Services Facility, 5921 Shepherd Canyon Road Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



San Leandro

Sandbags are available to residents at the Public Works Service Center. Bags must be filled by the resident. Residents with disabilities can obtain pre-filled sandbags at 14200 Chapman Rd. Please call 510-577-3440 before you arrive to reduce your wait time.

14200 Chapman Road outside of the gate

Contra Costa County

If you live in unincorporated Contra Costa County, you can get free sandbags at a sandbag station. Those looking for sandbags are asked to bring a shovel. If you live within one of the 19 cities within Contra Costa County, contact your city for sandbag locations.

Ambrose Community Center 3105 Willow Pass Road, Bay Point. Open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.- 9 p.m. Bags are located in a large green plastic trash bin on the west side of the parking lot next to the fence line about 3/4 of the way back to the playing field.

Byron Airport 500 Eagle Court, Byron. Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Bags are located in front of the pump house near the flag pole.

County Public Works 2475 Waterbird Way, Martinez. Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Bags are in a large gray plastic trash bin located at the parking stall north of the fueling station. Nearest cross street is Imhoff Drive.

Howe Homestead 2950 Walnut Boulevard, Walnut Creek. Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Bags and sand are located in the parking lot.

Knightsen Farm Bureau/County Agriculture 3020 Second Street, Knightsen. Open 24 hours, 7 days a week. Bags and sand are located at the north end of the parking lot next to the building.

West County Detention Facility 5555 Giant Highway, Richmond. Open 7 days a week. Bags are in a large gray plastic trash bin. The sand cradle is on the south side of the facility parking area.



Danville