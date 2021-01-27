Atmospheric River Storm Continues to Soak the Bay Area

A powerful storm packing heavy rain, snow and wind continued to pound the Bay Area and other parts of California Wednesday, toppling trees, and causing power outages and mud flows in vast areas scarred by wildfires.

The onslaught was being fueled by a potent atmospheric river from the Pacific Ocean that punched into the state through the Bay Area overnight, drifted down the coast past Santa Cruz and stalled over Big Sur before pivoting back northward.

Tens of thousands of customers were without power in the San Francisco and Sacramento areas.

Evacuation orders were issued in advance in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties around an area scorched by wildfires ignited by lightning last August. The state also positioned teams with specialized rescue skills in five counties.

Santa Cruz County initially appeared to dodge trouble, with no debris flows reported overnight. But the weather service said the atmospheric river’s afternoon pivot renewed risks of flash floods from burn scars in that region.

“Crews are in the fields assessing for safety. Trees did come down overnight, impacting roads,” the office tweeted.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for the CZU Complex Fire burn scar area in the Santa Cruz Mountains, according to the weather service.

Flash flood watches continue through Thursday afternoon in other parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains, the North Bay burn scars, and the East Bay and South Bay hills, including the SCU Complex Fire burn scar.

Mudslides near Salinas caused “mild to moderate” damage to about two dozen rural ranch homes beneath hillsides scorched by the River Fire last August, said Dorothy Priolo with the Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District.

One woman was treated for broken bones after mud went “completely through the house” in the early morning hours, Priolo said. Fifty horses were rescued.

“We are expecting there could be more earth movement here in the next couple of days,” Priolo said.

Santa Cruz County officials said Wednesday morning that no debris flows were reported in the stormy weather overnight after the county had issued evacuation orders for more than 5,000 people earlier in the week. Kris Sanchez reports.

Rare snow was reported in Sonoma and Napa counties north of San Francisco at elevations as low as 1,300 feet. Low-level snow also fell in the northern Sacramento Valley, closing Interstate 5 in Shasta and Siskiyou counties.

The National Weather Service issued a rare blizzard warning for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra in California and Nevada, forecasting up to 6 feet of snow on upper elevations and winds in excess of 100 mph over ridgetops.

The peak at Alpine Meadows ski resort near Lake Tahoe had a 125 mph wind gust, the National Weather Service said.