Atmospheric River Storm Wreaks Havoc in the Bay Area

Counties across the Bay Area reported downed trees, power lines and other damages caused by the atmospheric river storm Tuesday night.

A downed tree blocked the northbound lane of Highway 1 near Stuart Horse Camp around 9 p.m. in the city of Olema, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said.

In Santa Rosa, police reported downed power lines and arcing on Ware Ave.

We anticipate increase in storm related incidents as rainfall rates and winds speeds continue to increase. Santa Rosa Fire & Police currently at scene of power lines down & arcing on Ware Ave. Report power lines down to 911 & stay away. Outage info - https://t.co/6le9s3Qmjt pic.twitter.com/JsNZgJiWLR — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) January 27, 2021

San Pablo Avenue is closed in the southbound between Rivers and Lake streets due to a downed tree in the road and the public is advised to avoid the area, the San Pablo Police Department..

Crews working to clear the roadway, the department said just before 7 p.m., and travelers are advised to use other routes, police said.

Electrical service was out for some 38,100 customers around the Bay Area as of 10 p.m. Tuesday as fierce winds and rain batter the region, PG&E reported.

The largest outages are in the East Bay, where 26,175 customers have no service, including large swaths of Oakland, Berkeley, Hayward, El Cerrito and Richmond.

Other outages include 5,577 in the North Bay, 4,800 in the South Bay, 989 on the Peninsula, and 615 in San Francisco.

One observer in Berkeley reported that power lines were arcing.

Wind gusts have reached 55 mph in Point Richmond, 68 mph at Las Trampas Regional Wilderness, and 77 mph on Mt. Diablo, according to the National Weather Service

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri tracks the first significant winter storm of the season.

Flash flood watches are in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon for a number of areas, including much of the North Bay, the Santa Cruz Mountains, and the hills in the East Bay and the South Bay, according to the weather service.