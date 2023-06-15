San Francisco

AT&T to close downtown San Francisco store

By NBC Bay Area staff

The downtown exodus continued Thursday as another flagship store in San Francisco is closing its doors.

Telecommunications company AT&T announced Thursday it was closing its Union Square store on August 1.

A spokesperson said that consumer shopping habits have changed and it must change with them.

All employees affected will be offered jobs at different locations throughout the city

AT&T isn’t the only telecommunications giant making similar moves out of downtown San Francisco.

Last month, T-Mobile closed its store in Union Square.

In all, more than a dozen national retailers have left San Francisco so far this year.

