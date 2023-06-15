AT&T to close downtown San Francisco store

The downtown exodus continued Thursday as another flagship store in San Francisco is closing its doors.

Telecommunications company AT&T announced Thursday it was closing its Union Square store on August 1.

A spokesperson said that consumer shopping habits have changed and it must change with them.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

All employees affected will be offered jobs at different locations throughout the city

AT&T isn’t the only telecommunications giant making similar moves out of downtown San Francisco.

Last month, T-Mobile closed its store in Union Square.

In all, more than a dozen national retailers have left San Francisco so far this year.