Attendee of San Jose Mayoral Candidate's Fundraiser Tests Positive for COVID-19

A fundraiser for San Jose mayoral candidate Dev Davis may have resulted in at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.

The fundraiser happened last Friday at an Almaden Valley Mansion in San Jose.

About 100 people reportedly attended the event.

On Tuesday night, Davis’ campaign team sent an email to attendees about the confirmed case.

The attendee is not sure if they contracted it at the fundraiser.

Two people in attendance have also reported feeling symptoms

Davis said she hasn't gotten her COVID-19 test results back yet.

