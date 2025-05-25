Authorities investigate death of elderly man in Novato

An investigation was opened into the death of an elderly man who was found dead in Novato on Sunday morning.

Novato police officers responded to a call of a possible medical emergency at Entrada Drive and Lilac Place at about 10 a.m. The caller reported a man was down on the ground and not breathing.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Paramedics from the Novato Fire Protection District responded to the scene and declared the man dead.

The Marin County Coroner's Office was contacted to conduct an investigation into the death. The man's identity is being withheld in the meantime.

The case is being transferred to the Marin County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information about the death should contact the sheriff's office at (415) 473-7250.