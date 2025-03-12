Livermore

Police investigate shooting in Livermore

By Bay City News

A portion of Vasco Road in Livermore was closed Tuesday evening after a shooting occurred in the area, police said.

At about 5 p.m., officers were sent to the area of North Vasco Road and Dalton Avenue on a report of shooting. They discovered one person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

North Vasco Road was closed in the northbound direction during the investigation, but reopened a few hours later.

Police haven't released more information about the shooting except to say that there is no threat to the area.

