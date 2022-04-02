Authorities Looking for Missing Morgan Hill Girl

Authorities issued an endangered missing advisory Saturday for a missing child out of Morgan Hill.
According to the California Highway Patrol, 7-year-old Ophelia Bushman may have been taken by her mother, Samira Jabr.
CHP described Jabr as a suspect in the case and that Bushman was last seen Friday night near Butterfield Boulevard and Maine Avenue in Morgan Hill.
Authorities said Bushman was wearing a light blue sweater, some glittery van shoes, and a rainbow hair tie.
Authorities said they believe Jabr may be driving in a beige 2017 model Hyundai Elantra with the California license plate number "8ADN940."
If anyone sees both or their vehicle, they are urged to call 911.