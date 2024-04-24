Authorities respond to bomb threat at San Jose City College

Authorities in San Jose are responding to a reported bomb threat at San Jose City College on Moorpark Avenue, police said Wednesday night.
As of 7:15 p.m., the school has been evacuated and classes have been cancelled as units investigate the threat.
The San Jose Police Department will release more information as it becomes available, they said.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
