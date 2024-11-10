Crews search for person who fell off a cliff at Mussel Rock Park

Authorities on the Peninsula are searching for a person who fell off a cliff overnight.

Pacifica police said at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a person went down the cliff and into the water at the Mussel Rock Park in Daly City.

Rescue crews went out to Westline Drive near the park to search for the victim. The search was called off at 2 a.m. but the search resumed later Sunday morning.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.