Santa Cruz County

Authorities Seek Help Finding Santa Cruz County Teen Missing Since Feb. 7

By NBC Bay Area staff

Authorities in Santa Cruz County are asking for the public's help finding a teen who has been missing for more than a week.

Toran Relyea, 19, has not been seen or heard from since Feb. 7, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. He was reported missing Feb. 8.

Relyea is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes, officials said. He was last seen in Felton and at the bus depot in downtown Santa Cruz.

He's been know to also frequent the Jewel Box area of Capitola, according to a report from KSBW.

Anyone with information on Relyea's whereabouts should call the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office at 831-471-1121.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Santa Cruz Countymissing teenToran Relyea
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us