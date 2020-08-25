czu complex fire

Authorities Seek Help in Identifying Suspect in Firefighter Wallet Theft

By Elizabeth Campos

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

Santa Cruz County authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying the man who stole a firefighter's wallet over the weekend.

The incident happened during the overnight hours of Friday, Aug. 21 and Saturday, Aug. 22 outside the Bonny Doon Fire Station on Empire Grade Rd. while the firefighter battled the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties.

In addition to the threat of fire, people now have to worry about looting. Leaders in Santa Cruz County say they’re angry and heartbroken after someone entered a firefighter's department vehicle, stole his wallet and drained his bank account. Roz Plater reports.

The suspect broke into the CalFire employee's fire truck, took his wallet and drained his bank account.

According to authorities, the suspect used the stolen credit card and used it at the Shell Gas Station and Safeway on 41st Avenue in Capitola.

The suspect is described as a male with light colored, shoulder-length hair, and was wearing a green SF Giants hat, black and white checkered face mask, black t-shirt, blue jeans and black Vans shoes.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Kenville at 831-359-8813

czu complex firelooting
