Authorities Seize Ghost Guns, Nearly 30 Pounds of Drugs in Oakland

San Francisco police officers serving search warrants in Oakland last week seized two so-called ghost guns, over $45,000 and nearly 30 pounds of drugs, including more than 16 pounds of fentanyl, police said.

"The amount of fentanyl seized in this single operation is enough lethal overdoses to wipe out San Francisco's population four times over," San Francisco police Chief Bill Scott said in a statement. "Fentanyl remains the primary chemical culprit in the record-shattering number of fatal overdoses plaguing our City, and the recovery of semi-automatic ghost guns along with this haul of deadly drugs most likely intended for the Tenderloin is ominous. SFPD's Narcotics Detail and patrol officers have done heroic work in this operation and on the street every day to seize these deadly drugs and bring these increasingly dangerous drug dealers to justice."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The warrants were served June 3 at three locations: the 1700 block of 28th Avenue, the 2900 block of 35th Avenue and the 9800 block of MacArthur Boulevard, police said.

Five men ranging in age from 23 to 45 were taken into custody, police said. They were booked into Santa Rita Jail on various narcotics related charges.

The two guns were semi-automatic, unregistered and unserialized, police said. Officers also found a "kilo press."