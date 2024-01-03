Authorities release names of suspects charged in killing of Oakland police officer Tuan Le

Authorities on Wednesday night released the names of two primary suspects in the shooting death of Officer Tuan Le last week.

Mark Sanders, a 27-year-old man from Tracy, and Allen Brown, 28, are both being charged with Le's homicide, according to Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price. Price, Interim Oakland Police Chief Darren Allison and others held a press conference Wednesday night to release more information about the case.

Sanders was arrested Tuesday in Livermore and Brown was arrested Sunday in Chico, police said.

Le, 36, was shot multiple times in the early morning hours Friday while responding to a burglary call at a cannabis dispensary in the 400 block of Embarcadero. Police said Le was working undercover and was shot as multiple suspects tried to get away. He died at a hospital at 8:44 a.m. that day.

Allison said that Le's handcuffs were used to detain "one of the arrested individuals."

Le's death spurred an outpouring of condolences from police forces all over the state and Oakland police launched an extensive search for the alleged perpetrators, culminating in several arrests over the New Year's weekend.

At this point, Allison said he is not going to release any other names of current suspects in an effort to maintain the integrity of the case.

However, during the press conference, Price said that Sebron Ray Russell allegedly participated in the series of burglaries that preceded the murder of Le and he is charged in the same complaint as Brown and Sanders. Price said the complaint will be released Thursday morning.

Price said Sanders is currently charged with murder with special circumstances and her office will seek a life sentence without the possibility of parole if he is convicted. Brown has also been charged with murder for allegedly participating in the killing of Le.

"Speaking as the elected District Attorney of Alameda County, I will leverage the full weight of my office against these people who behave ruthlessly and wantonly murdered an officer of the law, who gave his life to protect our community against those who would do harm to us," said Price at the press conference.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao was also at the press conference and said that Oaklanders are united in their mourning of Le and that "swift action" will be taken to hold those responsible accountable.

