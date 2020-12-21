Michaela Garecht

Authorities to Reveal New Details in Case of Hayward Girl, 9, Abducted in 1988

Police, DA and FBI call a news conference in the case of 9-year-old Michaela Garecht

By NBC Bay Area staff

Authorities in Hayward on Monday were set to reveal new information in the cold case of a 9-year-old girl who was abducted in 1988.

Michaela Garecht was kidnapped more than 32 years ago from a street in Hayward while she and a friend rode scooters to a local market, police said. A man grabbed her and drove off, and that was the last time she was seen.

Hayward police Chief Toney Chaplin, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley and FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig Fair have called a news conference for 1 p.m. Monday at Hayward City Hall, 777 B St.

In February 2012, a bone fragment was found in a Central Valley well that authorities believed belonged to a girl between age 5 and 14 and was linked to the "Speed Freak" killers Wesley Shermantine and Loren Herzog. But further analysis showed it was not Michaela's.

