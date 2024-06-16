Suspect hospitalized following police shooting in Fremont

The Fremont Police Department is investigating a police shooting that happened in the area Sunday morning.

At about 9 a.m., officers responded to a carjacking at a parking lot in the 44000 block of Osgood Road.

Fremont police said that the suspect was armed with a knife and left the area before officers arrived.

They added that officers later contacted a person matching the description of the suspect nearby, armed with the knife, walking on Automall Parkway just west of Osgood Road.

According to Fremont police, a officer discharged his service weapon, striking the suspect once. The suspect was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

No officers were injured.

Fremont police said the incident remains an active and ongoing investigation and release more details of the incident in the coming days.

Press Release: June 16, 2024 Officer Involved Shooting (OIS)



On June 16, 2024, at approximately 9:00 a.m., Fremont Police Officers responded to a carjacking in the parking lot of a store on the 44000 block of Osgood Road. The suspect was armed with a knife and left the scene… pic.twitter.com/73o7V8qCyM — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) June 16, 2024

Sunday, 6/16/24 as of 10: 30 a.m.: Automall Parkway between Osgood Rd. and Fremont Bl. is closed due to police activity until further notice. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/eZC18GSpAy — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) June 16, 2024

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.