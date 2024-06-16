Fremont

Suspect hospitalized following police shooting in Fremont

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Fremont Police Department is investigating a police shooting that happened in the area Sunday morning.

At about 9 a.m., officers responded to a carjacking at a parking lot in the 44000 block of Osgood Road.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Fremont police said that the suspect was armed with a knife and left the area before officers arrived.

They added that officers later contacted a person matching the description of the suspect nearby, armed with the knife, walking on Automall Parkway just west of Osgood Road.

According to Fremont police, a officer discharged his service weapon, striking the suspect once. The suspect was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

No officers were injured.

Fremont police said the incident remains an active and ongoing investigation and release more details of the incident in the coming days.

Local

San Francisco

1 dead following shooting in SF's Mission District

California

Wildfire north of Los Angeles that forced evacuated of 1,200 people spreads to over 16 square miles

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Fremont
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us