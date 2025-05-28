Farmers fuming over California's ban on driverless tractors, other robots

From flame-wielding robots to driverless tractors, autonomous technology is fueling a robot revolution across America’s farmlands. While much of the agricultural advancements were produced in California, farmers in the state are frustrated by the fact they aren’t legally allowed to utilize the technology.
“It's crazy,” said Larry Jacobs, who has been farming in California for the past 40 years. “It doesn't make any sense.”
California's ban on autonomous agricultural equipment dates back to 1970s
When it comes to farming equipment, an operator must be “stationed” at the controls, according to California safety regulations. Those rules were written nearly 50 years ago, long before autonomous tech was developed. While the original intention wasn’t to ban new technology, that is essentially what has happened. Though these agricultural innovations were largely developed in California, farmers across the state are not allowed to fully benefit from them, even though California produces more than 40% of the country’s vegetables and nearly 70% of the nation’s fruits and nuts, according to data from the USDA Census of Agriculture.
Farmers warn lack of labor will lead to higher food prices
Jacobs says the prospect of relying on autonomous machinery across his six California farms would help solve a growing dilemma for him and others in the agriculture industry.
“Our biggest problem is labor,” he said. “If we don't have people to pick the crops, your cost of apples [is] going to go up, your cost of tomatoes [is] going to go up, all our food costs are going to go up, and that's only going to get worse.”
Farmers across the country are struggling to hire enough workers
More than 88,000 farming positions are expected to go unfilled every year through the next decade, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Meanwhile, farmers aren’t getting any younger, with the average age now nearly 60 years old.
"Farmers just can't find people to fill these jobs and technology, like this, is absolutely essential to drive agriculture in the state forward," said Igino Cafiero, a leading engineer at John Deere. "This is about attracting the next generation of farmers."
John Deere, one of the biggest names in agricultural equipment, began researching autonomous technology more than two decades ago in hopes of ultimately unveiling its own line of self-driving robots. The company recently unveiled its latest autonomous innovations, which include a lawn mower, heavy-duty hauler, and two types of self-driving tractors. So far, the company has only rolled out its tractors to customers, with promises to release more autonomous equipment in the coming years.
Those tractors are currently being used by farmers in 11 states, but not California. The company says it will hold off on actually selling its self-driving tools across the state because of California's current restrictions.
"We want to do things right," said Clint Masterson, product manager for the orchard autonomy product at John Deere.
"That means working with [the] California legislature to make sure that the law is clear before we release a product."
California regulators cited 'safety concerns' in opting to let autonomous tech ban continue across state's agricultural industry
In the summer of 2022, another farming equipment company, Monarch Tractor, formally asked California regulators to change the state's rules in hopes of allowing autonomous equipment on California farms.
"There is ambiguity in the existing regulations," said Praveen, Praveen Penmetsa, CEO & Co-Founder of Monarch Tractor, which boasts the world's first-ever fully electric, driver-optional tractor.
"We are an industry that is asking for regulation."
In a four to three vote, a government panel with California’s Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board rejected the idea, citing safety concerns.
Roughly a year later, another state regulatory industry, the California Public Utilities Commission, gave the green light for driverless cars to begin shuttling paying passengers across busy roadways in California. To date, more than 30 companies, including Tesla, Waymo, and Amazon’s Zoox, have acquired state permits with the DMV to test their driverless vehicles on public roadways across California.
Farmers, meanwhile, are still waiting for state approval to utilize similar technology to power considerably slower-moving robots on wide-open fields, free of pedestrians and vehicular traffic.
“The risk and the danger factor of an autonomous piece of equipment out in the farm field is a lot lower than an autonomous car driving around in a city,” Jacobs said. "It doesn’t make any sense."
California forms advisory committee to study prospects of allowing autonomous agriculture equipment
In the wake of that 2022 state vote that kept California’s agricultural safety regulations intact, regulators pledged to form a task force to study the issue. Three years later, however, that advisory committee has only met three times and hasn’t issued any recommendations on how to best usher in autonomous tech into California agriculture.
In an internal memo obtained by the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit, leaders with Cal/Osha, the state’s regulatory agency that enforces workplace safety and health regulations, appeared to concede that operating autonomous farming equipment without an actual human at the controls would only constitute a state safety violation if actual workers were in the area or had access to it. Meaning, if part of a farm is completely closed off to employees, the state believes it would be difficult to cite someone for using self-driving robots.
"Per case law…Cal/OSHA must prove employee exposure to a hazard for it to be able to cite an employer," wrote Cal/OSHA Director Debra Lee in the memo dated Aug. 30, 2024. "If there are no employees at a worksite and no employee access to a worksite, autonomous agricultural vehicle usage at that site does not constitute a violation."
Lee declined repeated interview requests with the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit.
“It doesn’t make any sense,” said California Assemblyman Juan Alanis (R-Modesto), who represents parts of California’s Central Valley, one of the most prolific agricultural regions in the world. He says he now plans to talk with his fellow lawmakers to craft new legislation that would lift the ban and allow farmers to utilize a similar kind of autonomous tech that driverless car companies have been harnessing for years.
“It’s the future,” he said. “The longer that we wait or we sit on our hands, we're going to have other states, other countries that are going to move forward with this because we're stubborn.”
Farmers argue the apparent wiggle room the state appears to be offering is still far too vague and lacks the kind of clarity needed to plant real innovation.
“It's time for our legislators to take a look at that law and bring it up to speed to what's happening today,” Jacobs said.
“Crops are getting left in the fields because people don't have enough labor to get it done.”
